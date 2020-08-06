Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

XOM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 611,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,615,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

