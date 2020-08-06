Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 45,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 527,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,615,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.