Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for about 3.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.74% of Fabrinet worth $39,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.