Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), approximately 6,656,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.25.

Falanx Group Company Profile (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Falanx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falanx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.