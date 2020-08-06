Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

NYSE FIS opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,831.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after purchasing an additional 875,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,803,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $584,312,000 after purchasing an additional 784,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

