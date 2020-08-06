First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of FCBP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.80. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 25.42%.

In related news, Director Roshan Bhakta purchased 1,876 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $33,636.68. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,953 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $35,017.29. Insiders acquired a total of 16,151 shares of company stock valued at $289,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 257.1% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2,332.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

