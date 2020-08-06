First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Shares Up 11.1%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:FCHS) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.05, 1,050 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

