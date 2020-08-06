First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,368 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.10% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $39,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

