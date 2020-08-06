FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. FLIP has a total market cap of $284,795.84 and approximately $127.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02021922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00110570 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

