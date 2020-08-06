Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fluent stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 97,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,285. The company has a market cap of $144.85 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fluent by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

