Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Down 8.6%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.78, approximately 2,638,715 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,988,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

FLDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $498.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 74.0% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

