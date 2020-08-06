FlypMe Price Tops $0.0124 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $218,531.10 and approximately $4,783.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.02009447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00085882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00192654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00110664 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

