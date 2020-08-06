FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $125.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.19.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3,410.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 39.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

