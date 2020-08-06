Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 19,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

NYSE OKE opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

