Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 1,330 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after acquiring an additional 148,329 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $45,112,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,547 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $945.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $839.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $955.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

