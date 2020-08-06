Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.