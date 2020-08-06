Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 221.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

