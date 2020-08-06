Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

