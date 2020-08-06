Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $692.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $614.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

