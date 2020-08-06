Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 2,378 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.48. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

