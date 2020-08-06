Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 128,940 Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 287,821 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 537,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.