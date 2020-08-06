Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 593 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,455. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Shares of ITW opened at $188.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

