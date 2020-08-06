Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

