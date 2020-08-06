Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Forterra comprises 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.48% of Forterra worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Forterra stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $967.04 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

