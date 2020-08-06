Fortuna Hits Market Capitalization of $568,074.79 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $568,074.79 and approximately $29,781.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.02020557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00192168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110448 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

