Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $245.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.92.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $156.49. 70,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,570. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.36, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after buying an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,249,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

