Franks International (NYSE:FI) Trading Down 5.3%

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.50, 549,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 827,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 16,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $36,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,165,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,321.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,363. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 46.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

