Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13, approximately 11,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

FRHLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

