Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

