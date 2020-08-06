Function X (FX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $454,428.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,820,482 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

