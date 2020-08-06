FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

