FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Issued By DA Davidson

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $781.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

