FY2021 EPS Estimates for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Lowered by Analyst

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

BCKIY stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

About BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.