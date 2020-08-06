FY2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Turbine Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

APPS opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 70,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

