FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) Raised by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

TSE:ELD opened at C$16.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.83. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$17.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,244.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,962.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.