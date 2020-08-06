FY2022 Earnings Estimate for LYFT Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LYFT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of LYFT opened at $30.89 on Thursday. LYFT has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.57.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

