FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of RRR opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

