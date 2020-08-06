FY2022 Earnings Forecast for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Issued By Truist Securiti

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $9.80 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Game Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

