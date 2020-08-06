FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

NYSE KMT opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -397.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $512,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.