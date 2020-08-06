FY2022 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OPCH. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

In other news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

