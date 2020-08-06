FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.