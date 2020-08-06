FY2022 EPS Estimates for Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Recordati in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recordati’s FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Recordati alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recordati from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Recordati has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.