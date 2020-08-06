FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.67 million.

