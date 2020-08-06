FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

KPTI opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 205.99%.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.