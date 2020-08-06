FY2023 EPS Estimates for Evofem Biosciences Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.