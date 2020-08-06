FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OYST stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 122.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

