G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.89, 1,984,413 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,273,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $480.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,947,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

