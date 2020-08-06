G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $46.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 195.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTHX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

