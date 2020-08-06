G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading 5.4% Higher

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $16.41, 894,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 432,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market cap of $636.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

