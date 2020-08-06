G4S plc (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB cut shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

ALIZY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 81,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,706. G4S has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04.

G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.11 billion during the quarter. G4S had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

